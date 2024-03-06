Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGX opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

