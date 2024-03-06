GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-731 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.21 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.
GitLab Stock Down 21.0 %
GitLab stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
