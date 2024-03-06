Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

