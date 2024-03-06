Shelton Capital Management Has $211,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Envista were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 168.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $748,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Envista by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Envista by 9.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 54.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,308,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 459,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Envista Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVST opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.