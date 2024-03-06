Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 346.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,563 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

