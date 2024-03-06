Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $517,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

