Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $96.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

