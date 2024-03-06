Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.18 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $888.83 million and approximately $109.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,360.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00604084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00126077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00055648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00218352 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00148034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,366,535,059 coins and its circulating supply is 43,675,802,116 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

