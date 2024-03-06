Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $88.93 million and $1.93 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003554 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,970,355 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.