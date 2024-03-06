Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 387.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 51,896,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 96,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,987,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.