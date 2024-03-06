Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fox Advisors

Investment analysts at Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Fox Advisors’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

