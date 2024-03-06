HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $326.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

