Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,972 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.