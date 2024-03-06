Shelton Capital Management Has $218,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

