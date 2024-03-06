Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 620,779 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

