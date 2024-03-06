Shelton Capital Management Makes New $210,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,539 shares of company stock worth $69,185,841. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

