Shelton Capital Management Has $198,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

