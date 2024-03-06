Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 808.70%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

