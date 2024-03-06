Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:KB opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $52.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
