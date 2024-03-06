Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

