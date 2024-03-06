Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 874.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.