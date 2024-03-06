Shelton Capital Management Sells 836 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

