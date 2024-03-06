Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

