Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,824,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 384,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 516,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $47,292,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.