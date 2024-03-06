Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $39.21.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Caleres

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,017,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,918 shares of company stock worth $1,558,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

