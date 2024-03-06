Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $679.94 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $615.98 and a 200-day moving average of $516.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.