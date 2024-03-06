Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $380.86 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $392.98. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.43.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

