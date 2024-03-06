Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 59,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

