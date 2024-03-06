PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $83.60 million and approximately $840,545.20 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.3028205 USD and is down -10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $819,542.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

