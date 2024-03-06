Evmos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Evmos has a total market cap of $55.64 million and $2.07 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Evmos Profile
Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Evmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
