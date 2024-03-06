DigiByte Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.95 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $234.01 million and $17.95 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,360.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00604084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00126077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00055648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00218352 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00148034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,868,797,939 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

