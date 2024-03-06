Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 312,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after buying an additional 285,734 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

