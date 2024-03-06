Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,070 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

