Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,439,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

