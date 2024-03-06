Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 208,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TTE stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

