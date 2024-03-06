Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

