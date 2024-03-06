Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $351.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.37 and a 200 day moving average of $365.72. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,334 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

