Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,292 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.80% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 219,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $861.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

