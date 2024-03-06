OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.