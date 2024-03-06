Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,530 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SouthState by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after acquiring an additional 300,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

