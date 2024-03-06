Truist Financial Corp Sells 584 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

