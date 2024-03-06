Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 2.6 %

GLW stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

