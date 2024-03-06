Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

