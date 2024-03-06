Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,259,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 579,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

