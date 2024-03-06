Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

