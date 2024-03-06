Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Rises By 6.8%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

