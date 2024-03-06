BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

BOX stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

