Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Rises By 7.1%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,530 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,364,000. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.