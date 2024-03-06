Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Rises By 7.1%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,530 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,364,000. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.