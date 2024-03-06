Ooma’s (OOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.61% from the company’s previous close.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Ooma Stock Down 0.6 %

OOMA opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $255.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang acquired 10,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

