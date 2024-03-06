Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $227.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

PGR stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

